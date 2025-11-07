Macarthur Minerals Issues Cleansing Notice for New Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:MIO) ) has issued an announcement.

Macarthur Minerals Limited has issued a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001, notifying the Australian Securities Exchange of the issuance of 247,250 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act. This announcement indicates that the company is in compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and that there is no excluded information, which may reassure stakeholders of the company’s regulatory adherence.

More about Macarthur Minerals Ltd.

Macarthur Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MIO.

Average Trading Volume: 101,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.4M

