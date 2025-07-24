MAC Copper Limited Announces 2025 AGM Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from MAC Copper ( (MTAL) ).

MAC Copper Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 29, 2025, with specific times provided for different time zones. The closing date for the receipt of business proposals and board nominations is set for July 31, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the timeline for shareholder engagement and decision-making processes, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTAL) stock is a Hold with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MAC Copper stock, see the MTAL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTAL is a Neutral.

Metals Corp’s overall stock score is driven by strong operational improvements and positive momentum, despite ongoing profitability challenges. The earnings call provided confidence in future growth, although valuation concerns due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend are notable.

To see Spark’s full report on MTAL stock, click here.

More about MAC Copper

MAC Copper Limited is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high-quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

Average Trading Volume: 634,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1B

For an in-depth examination of MTAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue