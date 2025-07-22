MAC Copper Announces Update on Harmony Acquisition Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MAC Copper ( (MTAL) ) has issued an announcement.

MAC Copper Limited announced an update on its proposed acquisition by Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The acquisition, set to proceed via a Jersey law scheme of arrangement, involves Harmony acquiring 100% of MAC’s issued share capital. The First Court Hearing is scheduled for July 30, 2025, to obtain necessary court orders for dispatching the Scheme Circular and convening meetings. MAC has entered into restructuring agreements with Harmony, OR Royalties, and Glencore, which are crucial for satisfying the conditions of the transaction. The MAC board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favor of the scheme, with directors intending to vote their shares accordingly.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTAL) stock is a Hold with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MAC Copper stock, see the MTAL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTAL is a Neutral.

Metals Corp’s overall stock score is driven by strong operational improvements and positive momentum, despite ongoing profitability challenges. The earnings call provided confidence in future growth, although valuation concerns due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend are notable.

To see Spark’s full report on MTAL stock, click here.

More about MAC Copper

MAC Copper Limited is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

Average Trading Volume: 627,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $989.5M

For detailed information about MTAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue