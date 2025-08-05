MAC Copper Announces Acquisition Scheme with Harmony Gold

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MAC Copper ( (MTAL) ) has shared an announcement.

MAC Copper Limited has announced the dispatch of the Scheme Circular detailing the proposed acquisition of its entire issued share capital by Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The acquisition will be executed through a Jersey law scheme of arrangement, with MAC Directors recommending shareholders vote in favor of the scheme at the upcoming Court and General Meetings on August 29, 2025. This move could significantly impact MAC’s operations and market positioning, aligning with its strategic focus on metals critical to global electrification and decarbonization.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTAL) stock is a Hold with a $11.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on MTAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTAL is a Outperform.

MAC Copper’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call highlights, reflecting operational improvements and financial health. However, the negative valuation score due to ongoing losses and lack of dividends tempers the overall score.

More about MAC Copper

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in stable jurisdictions, playing a critical role in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

Average Trading Volume: 658,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $994.5M

