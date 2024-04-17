MAB Deputy CEO Executes Share Options

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (GB:MAB1) has released an update.

Ben Thompson, Deputy CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, exercised and immediately sold 7,013 shares at 922 pence each following an executive share option plan, as per the EU Market Abuse Regulation notification. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, AIM, on April 16, 2024. The news indicates active trading by top management and compliance with market disclosure rules.

