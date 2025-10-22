Maas Group Holdings Reports Record FY25 EBITDA and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MGH) ) is now available.

Maas Group Holdings Ltd. reported a record Underlying EBITDA of $219.4 million for FY25, highlighting successful strategic focus and capital allocation. The company expanded its Construction Materials division through acquisitions, enhancing its integrated offerings and maintaining a strong balance sheet. Despite challenges in the Civil Construction and Hire division, the diversified model mitigated impacts. The company also emphasized sustainability, reporting Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data for the first time, and is optimistic about future market conditions, with positive momentum in construction materials and residential real estate.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MGH) stock is a Buy with a A$4.74 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:MGH Stock Forecast page.

More about MAAS Group Holdings Ltd.

Maas Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the construction and materials industry, focusing on civil construction, construction materials, and real estate. The company is known for its diversified model, offering services in quarrying, concrete, asphalt, and recycling operations, with a strong emphasis on strategic acquisitions and capital discipline.

Average Trading Volume: 453,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.76B

Learn more about MGH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue