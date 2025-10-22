MAAS Group Holdings AGM 2025: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MAAS Group Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed by poll. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of non-executive directors, Stephen Bizzell and Tanya Gale. The approval of performance rights for Wes Maas under the long-term incentive plan was also confirmed. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support and are likely to influence the company’s strategic direction and governance positively.

More about MAAS Group Holdings Ltd.

MAAS Group Holdings Limited is a leading independent Australian company specializing in construction materials, equipment, and services. It operates across various sectors including civil, infrastructure, mining, and real estate, providing a diversified range of products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 453,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.76B

