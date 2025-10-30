Maanshan Iron & Steel Reports Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) is now available.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has released its 2025 third quarterly report, highlighting a revenue of RMB 19.5 billion, marking a 5.35% increase compared to the same period last year. However, the company’s year-to-date revenue decreased by 6.41% compared to the previous year. The net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB 158.4 million for the quarter, with a notable increase in net cash flows from operating activities by 69.60% year-to-date. The company’s total assets grew by 5.37% from the end of the previous year, indicating a stable financial position despite the challenges in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0323) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maanshan Iron & Steel Co stock, see the HK:0323 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maanshan Iron & Steel Co

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the iron and steel industry, focusing on the production and sale of steel products. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 00323.

Average Trading Volume: 25,403,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$30.41B

For detailed information about 0323 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue