Maanshan Iron & Steel Proposes Amendments to Governance Structure

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) has shared an announcement.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and appendices, which include the abolition of its supervisory committee. The functions and powers of the supervisory committee will be transferred to the Audit and Compliance Committee under the Board. These changes are subject to approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting in 2025, reflecting the company’s adaptation to regulatory requirements and its operational circumstances.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0323) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maanshan Iron & Steel Co stock, see the HK:0323 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maanshan Iron & Steel Co

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the iron and steel industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on producing and selling steel products.

Average Trading Volume: 25,403,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$30.41B

