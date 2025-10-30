Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Releases Q3 2025 Operating Data

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) has provided an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. announced its operating data for the first three quarters of 2025, highlighting production and sales volumes across its main product lines. The company reported production and sales volumes of 706,000 tonnes and 705,000 tonnes for long products, 722,000 tonnes and 728,000 tonnes for steel plates, 19,000 tonnes for wheels and axles, and 73,000 tonnes for commodity billets, with respective selling prices. This data release provides insights into the company’s operational performance and market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders’ perspectives on the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and sale of various steel products including long products, steel plates, wheels and axles, and commodity billets.

