Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Appoints Deloitte CPA as New Auditor for 2025

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co announced a change in its accounting firm for the year 2025, selecting Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (Deloitte CPA) for their audit services. Deloitte CPA, with a strong presence in the audit sector, has a significant track record and a robust investor protection capability, having served numerous listed companies, including those in the same industry as Maanshan Iron & Steel. This change is expected to enhance the company’s financial auditing processes, potentially impacting its operational transparency and stakeholder confidence.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co is a company operating in the manufacturing industry, specifically focusing on iron and steel production. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is part of a sector that includes other manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, postal, information transmission, software, and information technology service industries.

Average Trading Volume: 25,403,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$30.41B

