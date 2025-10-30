Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Announces Key Changes in Supervisory Committee Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) has shared an announcement.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. held its 32nd supervisory committee meeting, where it approved the unaudited financial report for the third quarter of 2025, confirming compliance with relevant laws and regulations. The committee also resolved to amend the Articles of Association, abolish the supervisory committee, and change its accounting firm from Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, citing management needs and Deloitte’s competence in auditing services for listed companies.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the iron and steel industry. The company is primarily focused on the production and sale of iron and steel products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

