Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Announces Key Board Resolutions

An update from Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) is now available.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. announced the resolutions from its board meeting held on October 30, 2025. Key decisions included the approval of the unaudited third quarterly financial report, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the change of accounting firm. Additionally, the board approved the cancellation of a RMB3 billion guarantee for its subsidiary, Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Company Limited, due to the subsidiary’s favorable financial condition. These resolutions reflect strategic adjustments aimed at optimizing the company’s governance and financial management.

More about Maanshan Iron & Steel Co

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of steel products. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is known for its significant presence in the Chinese steel market.

Average Trading Volume: 25,403,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$30.41B

