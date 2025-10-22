MA Credit Income Trust Updates NTA Per Unit Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has shared an announcement.

MA Credit Income Trust, listed on the ASX under the ticker MA1, announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as $2.0095 as of October 21, 2025. This update provides investors with a snapshot of the trust’s financial health, potentially influencing investment decisions and reflecting the trust’s current market valuation.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 637,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$571.7M

