MA Credit Income Trust Announces October 2025 Distribution and Reinvestment Plan

An update from MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) is now available.

MA Credit Income Trust has announced its October 2025 distribution, with an estimated amount of AUD 0.01387148 per unit, reflecting a yield of 0.69%. The trust provides a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for investors to reinvest their distributions into additional units without incurring transaction costs, enhancing investment growth opportunities.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

MA Credit Income Trust, managed by MA Investment Management Pty Ltd, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. It primarily offers credit income investment products, catering to investors seeking regular income distributions.

Average Trading Volume: 614,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$570.3M

