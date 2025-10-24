MA Credit Income Trust Announces NTA Per Unit Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ).

MA Credit Income Trust, listed on the ASX under the ticker MA1, announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per unit as of October 23, 2025, which stands at $2.0104. This announcement provides stakeholders with a current valuation metric of the trust’s assets, which could influence investor perceptions and decisions regarding the trust’s market performance.

Average Trading Volume: 627,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$570.3M

