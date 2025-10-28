MA Credit Income Trust Announces New Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has shared an announcement.

MA Credit Income Trust has announced a new dividend distribution for its ordinary units, with a distribution amount of AUD 0.01387148. The ex-date is set for October 31, 2025, with a record date of November 3, 2025, and payment scheduled for November 14, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its stakeholders and may impact investor sentiment positively.

Average Trading Volume: 614,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$570.3M

