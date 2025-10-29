M Vest Water AS Raises NOK 8 Million to Fuel Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

M Vest Water AS ( (DE:7YA) ) has provided an update.

M Vest Water AS has successfully raised NOK 8 million through a private placement of 1,000,000 new shares, with the proceeds aimed at supporting ongoing projects and meeting high demand for its NORWAFLOC® products. The company is experiencing profitability in its aquaculture segment and sees significant growth opportunities in dredging and oil & gas sectors, particularly in the Middle East, bolstering its market position.

More about M Vest Water AS

M Vest Water is an environmental technology company specializing in water treatment solutions for both industrial and municipal markets. Their products are non-toxic, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly, achieving high purification levels cost-effectively. The company is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker MVW.

Average Trading Volume: 17,752

Current Market Cap: NOK213.3M

See more insights into 7YA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue