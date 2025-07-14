M Vest Water Advances NORWAFLOC® Qualification at METHA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from M Vest Water AS ( (DE:7YA) ) is now available.

M Vest Water has successfully completed the qualification step for its NORWAFLOC® products at METHA, a major dredging sludge dewatering facility operated by the Hamburg Port Authority. This achievement advances the company to a verification run, with potential for final approval in autumn 2025, paving the way for commercial negotiations. The breakthrough in product development allows NORWAFLOC® to replace synthetic chemicals entirely, aligning with METHA’s sustainability goals and enhancing MVW’s market position in eco-friendly dredging solutions.

More about M Vest Water AS

M Vest Water is an environmental technology company specializing in innovative water treatment solutions for industrial and municipal markets. Their products are non-toxic, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly, providing high purification levels cost-effectively. The company is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker MVW.

YTD Price Performance: -4.00%

Average Trading Volume: 9,920

Current Market Cap: NOK290.5M

