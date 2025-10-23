M/I Homes Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

M/I Homes Inc ( (MHO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information M/I Homes Inc presented to its investors.

M/I Homes, Inc. is a prominent homebuilder specializing in single-family homes across various U.S. regions, including Ohio, Texas, and Florida, known for its diverse product offerings and strategic community locations.

In its third-quarter report for 2025, M/I Homes disclosed a slight decline in revenue to $1.1 billion, despite achieving a record number of homes delivered. The company also noted a decrease in net income and new contracts compared to the previous year.

Key financial metrics revealed a 1% increase in homes delivered to 2,296, setting a third-quarter record. However, pre-tax income dropped by 26% to $140 million, and net income fell to $106.5 million. The company achieved a record shareholders’ equity of $3.1 billion, while its backlog sales value and units saw significant declines.

Despite the challenging market conditions, M/I Homes remains optimistic about the housing industry’s long-term prospects. The company emphasized its strong financial position, highlighted by a Moody’s credit rating upgrade and an extended credit facility, positioning it well for future growth.

