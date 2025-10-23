M/I Homes Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

M/I Homes Inc ( (MHO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information M/I Homes Inc presented to its investors.
Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
M/I Homes, Inc. is a prominent homebuilder specializing in single-family homes across various U.S. regions, including Ohio, Texas, and Florida, known for its diverse product offerings and strategic community locations.
In its third-quarter report for 2025, M/I Homes disclosed a slight decline in revenue to $1.1 billion, despite achieving a record number of homes delivered. The company also noted a decrease in net income and new contracts compared to the previous year.
Key financial metrics revealed a 1% increase in homes delivered to 2,296, setting a third-quarter record. However, pre-tax income dropped by 26% to $140 million, and net income fell to $106.5 million. The company achieved a record shareholders’ equity of $3.1 billion, while its backlog sales value and units saw significant declines.
Despite the challenging market conditions, M/I Homes remains optimistic about the housing industry’s long-term prospects. The company emphasized its strong financial position, highlighted by a Moody’s credit rating upgrade and an extended credit facility, positioning it well for future growth.
Trending Articles:
- RTO Doesn’t Always Mean RTO: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up as Salespeople Find Exemption
- This Was Not the First Bid: Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:WBD) Gains as it Rejected Three Bids from Paramount So Far
- ‘Paramount Can Walk Away with Warner Bros.’ Say TD Cowen and Benchmark Analysts