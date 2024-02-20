LyondellBasell Announces Executive Reshuffle and New Appointments

LyondellBasell (LYB) has released an update.

Kenneth Lane, a top executive at LyondellBasell Industries, is set to resign on March 15, 2024, to explore a new opportunity. Following his announcement, the company swiftly revealed the appointment of Kimberly Foley and Aaron Ledet to senior executive roles in Global O&P, Refining, Supply Chain, and Intermediates & Derivatives, respectively, effective March 1, 2024. This strategic move aims to maintain leadership stability within the firm’s key divisions.

