Lynas Opens Cutting-Edge Rare Earths Facility

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd has officially opened its $800 million Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing Facility, marking a significant milestone in its Lynas 2025 growth plan. This state-of-the-art facility positions Lynas as a key player in the global rare earths supply chain, with production already in progress. The project, completed in less than two and a half years, underscores Lynas’s commitment to expanding its processing capabilities and strengthening its market presence.

