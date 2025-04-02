Lyka Labs Promoters Declare No Share Encumbrance

Lyka Labs Limited ( (IN:LYKALABS) ) has issued an update.

Lyka Labs Limited, a company involved in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced that its promoters, along with persons acting in concert, have declared no encumbrance on the equity shares they hold in the company. This disclosure, submitted under Regulation 31(4) of the SEBI Regulations, 2011, indicates a stable shareholding structure, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the company’s financial and operational stability.

YTD Price Performance: -34.22%

Average Trading Volume: 13,114

Current Market Cap: 3.6B INR

