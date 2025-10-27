Lyell Immunopharma’s LYL314 Study: A Promising Step in Lymphoma Treatment

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. ((LYEL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1/2 study titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Multi-Center Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of LYL314, a CD19/CD20 Dual-Targeting Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy in Participants With Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of LYL314 in treating aggressive large B-cell lymphoma, a significant step in addressing relapsed and refractory forms of this condition.

The intervention being tested is LYL314, a dual-targeting CAR T-cell therapy designed to target CD19 and CD20 proteins on cancer cells. This approach is intended to enhance the treatment’s effectiveness against aggressive B-cell lymphoma.

The study is interventional with a non-randomized, sequential model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This design allows for a clear assessment of LYL314’s impact on the targeted lymphoma conditions.

The study began on March 24, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 21, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

This study update may influence Lyell Immunopharma’s stock performance positively, as successful results could enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in innovative cancer therapies. Competitors in the CAR T-cell therapy space will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

