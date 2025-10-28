Lycopodium Director Alters Shareholding with Major Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lycopodium Limited ( (AU:LYL) ) just unveiled an update.

Lycopodium Limited announced a significant change in the interest of its director, Karl Cicanese, who sold 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $2,550,000, reducing his holdings to 200 shares. This transaction reflects a notable shift in the director’s investment position, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and the company’s market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LYL) stock is a Buy with a A$13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lycopodium Limited stock, see the AU:LYL Stock Forecast page.

More about Lycopodium Limited

Lycopodium Limited operates in the engineering and project management industry, providing services primarily focused on the delivery of complex projects in the mining, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 35,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$508.1M

Learn more about LYL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue