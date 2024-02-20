LXP Industrial Trust Announces Strategic Stock Sale Plan

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has released an update.

LXP Industrial Trust has initiated a major move in the financial markets by filing for a shelf registration and announcing the potential sale of up to $350 million in common stock. They have updated their Equity Sales Agreement, involving several prestigious financial institutions as sales agents and forward purchasers, to facilitate transactions on the New York Stock Exchange and potentially through direct sales. This strategic step allows for flexible future settlements and includes provisions for cash or net share settlements, which could impact the Trust’s proceeds based on their chosen settlement method. The filings are backed by legal opinions from Hogan Lovells US LLP, ensuring the legality of the securities involved.

