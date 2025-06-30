Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. Forms Nomination Committee to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lvji Technology Holdings, Inc. ( (HK:1745) ) is now available.

Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. has established a Nomination Committee as part of its board of directors to enhance its governance structure. This committee will focus on reviewing the board’s composition, identifying qualified candidates for directorships, and assessing the independence of non-executive directors, thereby supporting the company’s corporate strategy and ensuring compliance with listing rules.

