Lvji Technology Announces Board Restructuring

Lvji Technology Holdings, Inc. ( (HK:1745) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. announced changes to its board of directors, effective October 27, 2025. The board now includes executive directors Mr. Zang Weizhong as Chairman, Mr. Wang Lei as Vice Chairman, and Mr. Liu Hui, along with independent non-executive directors Ms. Gu Jianlu, Ms. Gu Ruizhen, and Mr. Wu Qiang. These changes may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relationships.

Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the technology sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing technology-driven solutions.

