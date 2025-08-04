LVGEM Faces Adjourned Winding-Up Petition Hearing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited ( (HK:0095) ).

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited has announced that the High Court has adjourned the hearing of a winding-up petition against the company to 3 November 2025. The company has committed to keeping shareholders and investors informed of significant developments related to the petition, advising caution in dealing with its securities.

More about LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,620,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.7B

