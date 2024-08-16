Luzhou Xinglu Water Inks New Service Contracts

Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2281) has released an update.

Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced two new service contracts through its subsidiary Xinglu Wastewater Treatment, which include a property and cleaning service contract and a canteen outsourcing service contract, both with Xinglu Property Management. These contracts, which cover management services for eight wastewater treatment plants and canteen services for a period of one year, are classified as continuing connected transactions since Xinglu Property Management is a connected person to the company. The transactions adhere to the reporting and announcement standards of the Listing Rules, as their percentage ratios are significant but do not require independent shareholder approval.

