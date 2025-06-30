Luzhou Bank Approves Key Resolutions at 2024 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1983) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. held its 2024 annual general meeting on June 30, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders. Key decisions included the approval of the 2024 annual report, work reports, financial accounts, and profit distribution plan, as well as the engagement of external auditors for 2025. The meeting also resulted in amendments to the Articles of Association and the abolishment of the Board of Supervisors, reflecting strategic changes in the bank’s governance structure.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. It primarily focuses on banking services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1983.

