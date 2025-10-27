Lupin Limited’s PEGASUS Study: A New Horizon in Pediatric Myotonic Disorder Treatment

Lupin Limited ((IN:LUPIN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Lupin Limited is conducting a study titled ‘Prospective, Long Term, Observational Study (Patient Registry) of Paediatric Myotonic Disorders From Birth to Less Than Six Years of Age Who Are Treated With Mexiletine (PEGASUS Study).’ The study aims to gather clinical and epidemiological data from pediatric patients with myotonic disorders treated with mexiletine, highlighting its significance in understanding treatment outcomes in young children.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the drug Mexiletine, a non-interventional treatment, administered to infants and children with myotonic disorders to assess its effectiveness and safety.

Study Design: This is an observational, prospective cohort study. It is open-label and multi-centre, focusing on collecting data during routine medical evaluations without any specific allocation or masking, emphasizing real-world treatment insights.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 24, 2025, with its last update on September 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the recruitment phase and the most recent updates, indicating ongoing data collection efforts.

Market Implications: This study could positively impact Lupin Limited’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to addressing pediatric myotonic disorders, potentially enhancing investor confidence. It may also influence the competitive landscape by setting a precedent for similar studies in the industry.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue