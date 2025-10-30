Lupaka Gold Seeks Payment of $67 Million Arbitration Award from Peru

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lupaka Gold ( (TSE:LPK) ) just unveiled an update.

Lupaka Gold Corp. announced that the Republic of Peru did not request an annulment of the arbitration award issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, which is now final and binding. The company is seeking immediate payment of approximately US$67 million from Peru, with interest accruing annually. Lupaka has various legal options if Peru fails to pay, and the first proceeds will go to their funding partner, Benchwalk LP.

Lupaka Gold is a Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and development of mining assets.

