Lunnon Metals Director Increases Shareholding

The latest update is out from Lunnon Metals Limited ( (AU:LM8) ).

Lunnon Metals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Ashley McDonald acquiring 166,666 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade. This transaction increases McDonald’s direct shareholding, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and impacting stakeholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LM8) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lunnon Metals Limited stock, see the AU:LM8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lunnon Metals Limited

Lunnon Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with metals, positioning itself within the broader market for mineral commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 219,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

