Lung Kee Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited ( (HK:0255) ) has shared an announcement.

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will address the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on the production of mold bases and related components. The company serves a wide range of markets, providing essential products for various manufacturing processes.

Average Trading Volume: 106,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$909.6M

Learn more about 0255 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue