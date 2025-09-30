Lundin Mining Updates Share Capital and Buyback Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lundin Mining ( (TSE:LUN) ) has issued an update.

Lundin Mining has announced an update to its share capital, with an increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares to 856,468,476 as of September 30, 2025, due to the exercise of employee stock options and vesting of employee share units. The company has also provided an update on its share buyback program, stating that it has acquired 12,629,000 common shares at a cost of approximately US$104 million in 2025, under its commitment to allocate up to US$150 million annually for buybacks.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LUN) stock is a Buy with a C$20.00 price target.

More about Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold, and nickel.

Average Trading Volume: 2,327,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17.39B



