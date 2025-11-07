Lundin Mining Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Lundin Mining Corp ( (LUNMF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lundin Mining Corp presented to its investors.

Lundin Mining Corp is a Canadian-based diversified mining company primarily engaged in the production of copper, gold, and nickel, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States.

In its third quarter of 2025, Lundin Mining reported robust financial results, surpassing previous quarters in copper production, revenue, and earnings. The company generated over $1 billion in revenue and achieved $383 million in adjusted operating cash flow, with a notable reduction in copper cash costs.

Key highlights include an increase in full-year copper production guidance to a range of 319,000 to 337,000 tonnes, driven by strong performance at the Caserones and Chapada operations. The company also lowered its consolidated copper cash cost guidance to $1.85 to $2.00 per pound, reflecting improved operational efficiencies. Additionally, Lundin Mining is advancing its growth initiatives, including the Vicuña Project, with plans for a multi-phased development strategy.

The company continues to strengthen its balance sheet, with net debt reduced to $107.9 million, and it remains committed to paying down debt in the coming quarters. Looking ahead, Lundin Mining is optimistic about meeting or exceeding its revised production targets and maintaining cost efficiencies, positioning itself as a top global copper producer.

