Lundin Gold Updates Share Capital Structure

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) has released an update.

Lundin Gold Inc. has announced an update on its share capital and voting rights following the exercise of anti-dilution rights by the company’s largest shareholder. As of June 28, 2024, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares with voting rights stands at 239,567,966, a figure important for shareholders calculating major shareholding notifications. The company is known for operating the high-grade Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador and maintains a portfolio of promising exploration properties.

