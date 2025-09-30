Lundin Gold Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lundin Gold ( (TSE:LUG) ) is now available.

Lundin Gold has updated its share capital and voting rights, now totaling 241,329,451 common shares with voting rights as of September 30, 2025, following the exercise of stock options. This update is significant for shareholders under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act’s transparency rules, impacting how they report changes in their shareholdings.

Lundin Gold, based in Vancouver, Canada, operates the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, one of the highest-grade gold mines globally. The company focuses on responsible operations, transparency, and international best practices, aiming to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence and growth while benefiting local communities and minimizing environmental impact.

