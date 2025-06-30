Lundin Gold Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Lundin Gold ( (TSE:LUG) ).

Lundin Gold has updated its share capital and voting rights, now totaling 241,267,371 common shares with voting rights as of June 30, 2025, following the exercise of stock options. This update is significant for shareholders under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act, as it affects the calculation for disclosing major shareholdings, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, based in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, known for being one of the highest-grade gold mines globally. The company emphasizes responsible operations, transparency, and adherence to international best practices, aiming to deliver shareholder value, foster community benefits, and ensure sustainable growth through exploration.

See more insights into LUG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue