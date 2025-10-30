Lunai Bioworks Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lunai Bioworks ( (LNAI) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, Lunai Bioworks received a notification from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the $35 million minimum Market Value of Listed Securities requirement. The company has until April 27, 2026, to regain compliance by maintaining a market value of $35 million or more for 10 consecutive business days. The notice does not immediately affect the trading of Lunai Bioworks’ stock, but failure to comply could lead to delisting, with the company considering options to address the issue.

Average Trading Volume: 334,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.25M

