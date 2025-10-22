Lumos Diagnostics Launches Pediatric Study for FebriDx® in the U.S.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LDX) ) has issued an announcement.

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd has initiated a pediatric study for its FebriDx® device in the United States, targeting children aged 2 to 12 years. This study, supported by BARDA with significant funding, aims to expand the device’s usage to differentiate bacterial from non-bacterial acute respiratory infections in younger children, potentially increasing Lumos’ market reach significantly if successful.

Lumos Diagnostics specializes in rapid and complete point-of-care diagnostic test technology to help healthcare professionals more accurately diagnose and manage medical conditions. The company offers customized assay development and manufacturing services for point-of-care tests and proprietary digital reader platforms. Lumos also directly develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel Lumos-branded point-of-care tests targeting infectious and inflammatory diseases.

