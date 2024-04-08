Lumos Diagnostics’ FebriDx Enhances Pediatric ARI Care

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics’ FebriDx has been validated by a study at Sant Joan de Déu Hospital as an effective tool for improving antibiotic prescription in children with febrile Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI), as published in the Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology journal. The study, which is the largest of its kind, showed FebriDx could reduce unnecessary antibiotic use and additional testing like chest X-rays, particularly in pneumonia cases. These findings suggest FebriDx may optimize the management of febrile ARI in pediatric emergency departments.

