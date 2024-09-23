Lumos Diagnostics Engages Investors in Roadshow

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd., a leader in point-of-care diagnostic technologies, is conducting an investor roadshow in Melbourne and Sydney this week, featuring a presentation by CEO Doug Ward and CFO Barrie Lambert. The presentation will update investors on operational progress and details of the ongoing Entitlement Offer for retail shareholders. Due to increased interest, the deadline for RSVPs to the investor briefing sessions has been extended to the end of today.

