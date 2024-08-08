Lumina Group Schedules 2024 AGM for Key Resolutions

Lumina Group Limited (HK:1162) has released an update.

Lumina Group Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 13th September 2024, where audited financial statements will be reviewed, executive and non-executive directors will be re-elected, and the auditor’s remuneration will be fixed. The meeting will also include a resolution to authorize the Directors to issue additional shares and handle related transactions within the forthcoming period.

For further insights into HK:1162 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.