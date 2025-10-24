Lumi Gruppen Appoints New Managing Director for Sonans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lumi Gruppen AS ( (DE:8KS) ) has issued an announcement.

Lumi Gruppen has announced the appointment of Madelene Stolpe as Managing Director of Sonans, effective January 2026. Stolpe’s extensive experience in business improvement and innovation is expected to drive Sonans’ growth and development, enhancing results for students, employees, and shareholders.

Lumi Gruppen is a leading Norwegian education provider founded in 1989, consisting of two main divisions: Oslo Nye Høyskole (ONH) and Sonans. ONH is a private university college with a focus on online education and a modern campus in Oslo, while Sonans leads in high school private candidate exam preparation courses.

