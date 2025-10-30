Lumen Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lumen Technologies ( (LUMN) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Lumen Technologies reported strong third-quarter results, highlighting significant achievements in its transformation journey. The company exceeded expectations in revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow, while also signing an additional $1 billion in PCF deals, bringing the total to over $10 billion. Despite a reported net loss of $621 million for the quarter, Lumen’s strategic focus on enterprise growth and digital innovation is positioning it for sustainable growth, with key milestones such as debt refinancing and successful ERP implementation contributing to its progress.

The most recent analyst rating on (LUMN) stock is a Hold with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lumen Technologies stock, see the LUMN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LUMN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LUMN is a Neutral.

Lumen Technologies’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, which poses significant risks. Despite strong technical indicators suggesting bullish momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The earnings call provided some positive strategic developments, but financial challenges remain a concern.

More about Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing high-value enterprise growth solutions. The company offers services such as Private Connectivity Fabric (PCF), Network as a Service (NaaS), and digital innovations, aiming to build the backbone of the AI economy.

Average Trading Volume: 17,462,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.29B

