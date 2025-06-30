Lumen Technologies Completes $2 Billion Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lumen Technologies ( (LUMN) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Lumen Technologies‘ subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, completed a $2 billion upsized offering of 6.875% First Lien Notes due 2033. The proceeds were used to redeem existing notes and reduce interest expenses, aligning with Lumen’s strategy to simplify its capital structure and enhance financial flexibility. This move is part of Lumen’s broader effort to reposition itself as a leader in digital network services, crucial for supporting AI-driven business transformations.

The most recent analyst rating on (LUMN) stock is a Sell with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lumen Technologies stock, see the LUMN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LUMN is a Neutral.

Lumen Technologies’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges with declining revenues and high leverage, offset by operational improvements and strategic initiatives. The recent corporate event of selling the fiber business to AT&T positively impacts future financial flexibility, but valuation metrics remain weak.

Lumen Technologies is a digital network services company that focuses on connecting people, data, and applications securely and efficiently. It offers services ranging from metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, aiming to support businesses and public sector agencies in leveraging AI’s potential.

Average Trading Volume: 12,384,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.63B

