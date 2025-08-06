Lufax Holding Reports Stable Share Capital for July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lufax Holding ( (LU) ) has shared an update.

On August 6, 2025, Lufax Holding Ltd released its monthly return report for July 2025, highlighting no changes in its authorized or issued share capital, which remains at 10 billion ordinary shares. The report also noted that the company has 56,304,860 shares reserved for future issuances under its share incentive plans, and it has obtained a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding the retention of these shares. This stability in share capital indicates a steady operational phase for Lufax, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the company’s current financial positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (LU) stock is a Hold with a $3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lufax Holding stock, see the LU Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LU is a Neutral.

Lufax Holding faces significant financial hurdles with declining income and profitability, impacting its overall stock score. Despite operational efficiencies and positive cash flow, the negative valuation metrics and financial instability weigh heavily. Technical analysis and earnings call insights show potential growth areas but also underline persistent challenges. The stock’s dividend yield offers some appeal, but broader risks must be managed for improvement.

More about Lufax Holding

Lufax Holding Ltd is a prominent financial services company based in Shanghai, China, specializing in wealth management and retail credit facilitation. The company is focused on providing comprehensive financial solutions to small business owners and salaried workers, leveraging technology to enhance its service offerings in the financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,920,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.41B

