Lufax Holding Ltd Updates on Resumption Progress and Q3 Operational Highlights

The latest update is out from Lufax Holding Ltd Class A ( (HK:6623) ).

Lufax Holding Ltd has announced several key updates, including the ongoing independent investigation into subject transactions and the appointment of Deloitte Consulting as an independent internal control consultant. Despite the suspension of trading of its shares, the company continues its normal business operations, reporting a decrease in the total outstanding balance of loans but an increase in new loans enabled during the third quarter of 2025.

More about Lufax Holding Ltd Class A

Lufax Holding Ltd is a financial services company primarily engaged in providing consumer finance and wealth management services. The company operates in the financial technology sector, focusing on enabling loans and offering financial solutions to consumers and small businesses.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.89B

